China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) and Indonesia PT. Satelit Nusantara Tiga (SNT) have signed a contract for 13M RF front-end system for Ka-band Gateway to serve SATRIA, a planned high-throughput satellite over Indonesia.

