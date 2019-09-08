Submit on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 22:59

ISRO has located its Vikram lander on the moon’s surface with the help of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which has taken a thermal image of the lander. Attempts to communicate with the lander have so far been unsuccessful.

