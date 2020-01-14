Satellite News

Mysterious Russian satellite disintegrates

Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

Russia’s Kosmos-2491 military satellite may has disintegrated in space, either by accident or after deliberately self-destructing, Harvard-Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell believes.

