Mysterious Russian satellite disintegrates
Submit on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 22:58
Russia’s Kosmos-2491 military satellite may has disintegrated in space, either by accident or after deliberately self-destructing, Harvard-Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell believes.
