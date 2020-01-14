Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Rocket Lab to open new facility in Long Beach

Submit on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 22:55

Rocket Lab has announced it will open a new facility which will serve as its Corporate Headquarters, provide incremental production capacity, and bring Mission Control Center capabilities to Long Beach, California.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 10:55 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»