Rocket Lab to open new facility in Long Beach
Submit on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 22:55
Rocket Lab has announced it will open a new facility which will serve as its Corporate Headquarters, provide incremental production capacity, and bring Mission Control Center capabilities to Long Beach, California.
