Submit on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 22:56

Lockheed Martin shipped its third satellite based on the modernised LM 2100 bus to French Guiana for launch aboard an Ariane V rocket. JCSAT-17 will provide flexible mobile communications services to users in Japan and the surrounding region. Arianespace will launch JCSAT-17 from its spaceport in Kourou.

