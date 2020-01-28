DARPA scraps ‘Phantom Express’ space plane project
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has scrapped its proposed military spaceplane after Boeing withdrew from the Experimental Spaceplane (XSP) programme also known as ‘Phantom Express,’ Space.com reports.
