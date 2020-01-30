Submit on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 22:59

The United States Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) and its mission partner, NASA, successfully deployed the Department of Defense (DoD) Space Test Program Satellite-4 (STPSat-4) from the International Space Station on 28 January 2020.

