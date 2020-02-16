Submit on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 22:56

Russia’s State Commission has set a preliminary date of 20 February for the launch from Plesetsk of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Meridian military satellite atop, which was previously cancelled, a source in the rocket and space industry was quoted as saying.

