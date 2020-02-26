Mission Extension Vehicle docks with Intelsat 901 satellite
Submit on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 22:58
Northrop Grumman Corporation and the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SpaceLogistics LLC, have successfully completed the first docking of the Mission Extension Vehicle-1 (MEV-1) to the Intelsat 901 (IS-901) spacecraft in order to provide life-extension services.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.