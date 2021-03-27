On This Day in Space! March 27, 1989: Phobos 2 mission to Mars moon ends in failure
On March 27, 1989, the Soviet Union’s Phobos 2 mission to Mars’ moons ended in failure. See how it happened in our “On This Day In Space” series!
