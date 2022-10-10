NASA’s Titan Dragonfly will touch down on a field of dunes and shattered ice
Submit on Monday, October 10th, 2022 18:11
NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s largest moon will touch down on a terrain of dunes and shattered, icy bedrock, according to a new analysis of radar imagery from the Cassini spacecraft.
This entry was posted on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.