NASA’s Titan Dragonfly will touch down on a field of dunes and shattered ice

Monday, October 10th, 2022

NASA’s Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s largest moon will touch down on a terrain of dunes and shattered, icy bedrock, according to a new analysis of radar imagery from the Cassini spacecraft.

