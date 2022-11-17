Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Artemis 1’s Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon

Submit on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 01:11

NASA’s moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.

Related posts:

  1. Commercial Satellite Deliveries Help Lockheed Martin Space Post Gains
  2. What Makes a Cable TV Provider Better Than the Others?
  3. Russia’s only woman cosmonaut, Anna Kikina, inspires one-of-a-kind Barbie doll
  4. NASA astronaut votes from space bunk bed for Election Day 2022

This entry was posted on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy