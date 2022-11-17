Artemis 1’s Orion capsule fires engine for 1st time on way to the moon
NASA’s moon-bound Orion space capsule fired its main engine for the first time about 8 hours after the launch of the Artemis 1 mission to adjust its trajectory and check out the system.
