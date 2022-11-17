Satellite News

Spacesuited Snoopy doll floats in zero-g on moon-bound Artemis 1 mission

Snoopy, “the world-famous astronaut,” has made it to space again. The white-spotted dog, who became “the first beagle on the moon” in the Peanuts comic strips, is now aboard NASA’s Artemis 1 mission.

