Spacesuited Snoopy doll floats in zero-g on moon-bound Artemis 1 mission
Submit on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 02:11
Snoopy, “the world-famous astronaut,” has made it to space again. The white-spotted dog, who became “the first beagle on the moon” in the Peanuts comic strips, is now aboard NASA’s Artemis 1 mission.
