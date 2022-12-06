Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft aced its test flight but still hasn’t tested life support
Submit on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 18:11
The life-support system for generating livable conditions inside the Orion capsule is not being fully tested during the spaceship’s debut uncrewed mission Artemis 1.
