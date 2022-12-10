Satellite News

Climate summit agrees to ‘historic’ loss-and-damage fund — but misses warming goals

New fund would aid responses to floods, fires and storms. But a failure to address warming and greenhouse gas emissions undercuts the funding success, critics say.

