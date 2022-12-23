NASA highlights climate research at opening of inaugural summit
Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 22:12
NASA has studied our home planet for 60 years. Now, the agency is ramping up its efforts, collecting more detailed data on the Earth and focusing on developing sustainable technologies.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.