NASA’s $25.4 billion budget for 2023 includes funding for second moon lander alongside SpaceX Starship
Submit on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 21:11
The Artemis moon landing program will get full funding in NASA’s budget, including money for a second moon lander to supplement SpaceX Starship.
