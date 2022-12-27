Satellite News

NASA’s $25.4 billion budget for 2023 includes funding for second moon lander alongside SpaceX Starship

Submit on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 21:11

The Artemis moon landing program will get full funding in NASA’s budget, including money for a second moon lander to supplement SpaceX Starship.

