Former Russian space agency chief injured in Ukraine shelling, completes surgery: report
Submit on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 20:11
Former Roscosmos director-general Dmitry Rogozin is ‘on the mend’ after being flown from Ukraine to Russia for the ‘complex operation, state media reported Monday (Dec. 26).
