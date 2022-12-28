NASA’s new X-59 supersonic plane gets powerful engine for quiet sonic booms
NASA’s supersonic X-59 plane is now one step closer to its flight demonstration over U.S. communities now that it has its 13-foot engine for quiet sonic booms.
