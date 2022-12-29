NASA ponders SpaceX astronaut rescue as backup after Soyuz leak: report
Submit on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 23:11
Three crew members that may be stuck on the International Space Station could have the chance to return home on a SpaceX, if the option is required, a report suggests.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.