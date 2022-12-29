Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Stunning SpaceX rocket launch lights up predawn sky over Florida (photos)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket produced a vibrant show when it launched in the pre-dawn sky from Florida, at 4:34 a.m. EST (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Dec. 28.

