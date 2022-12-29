The James Webb Space Telescope can use its full name in British journal again after controversy
The Royal Astronomical Society briefly mandated that all journal articles refer to the observatory as ‘JWST’, before NASA cleared former chief James Webb of persecuting queer staffers.
