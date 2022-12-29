Satellite News

The James Webb Space Telescope can use its full name in British journal again after controversy

Submit on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 00:11

The Royal Astronomical Society briefly mandated that all journal articles refer to the observatory as ‘JWST’, before NASA cleared former chief James Webb of persecuting queer staffers.

