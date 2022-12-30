Satellite News

China’s last launch of 2022 sparks falling rocket debris warning from Philippine Space Agency

China’s last space launch of 2022, which lifted off on Thursday (Dec. 29), has prompted a warning of falling rocket debris from the Philippine Space Agency.

