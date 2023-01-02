Watch SpaceX launch 1st rocket of 2023 with EOS Sat-1 and 113 other satellites on Tuesday
Submit on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 20:11
SpaceX will ring in the New Year a little late with its first launch on Jan. 2 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, bringing to space several small satellites on the Transporter-6 mission.
