Watch SpaceX launch 1st rocket of 2023 with EOS Sat-1 and 113 other satellites on Tuesday

Submit on Monday, January 2nd, 2023 20:11

SpaceX will ring in the New Year a little late with its first launch on Jan. 2 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, bringing to space several small satellites on the Transporter-6 mission.

