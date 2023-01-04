Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Newfound ‘hot Jupiter’ exoplanet celebrates New Year’s every 5 days

A newly discovered hot Jupiter exoplanet located 530 light years from Earth experiences a new year every five days and has a blisteringly hot surface temperature of around 2240 degrees Fahrenheit.

