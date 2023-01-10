James Webb Space Telescope spies massive shockwave and baby dwarf galaxy in Stephan’s Quintet
A tremendous shockwave several times the size of the Milky Way, launched by a “galactic intruder” forcing its way into the collection of galaxies has kickstarted several mysterious processes.
