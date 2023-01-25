Hunga Tonga eruption likely to make next year’s ozone hole larger
The Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption that stunned the world last January injected so much water into the stratosphere that it will likely make the ozone hole larger in the coming years, scientists believe.
