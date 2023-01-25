Satellite News

Hunga Tonga eruption likely to make next year’s ozone hole larger

Wednesday, January 25th, 2023

The Hunga Tonga volcanic eruption that stunned the world last January injected so much water into the stratosphere that it will likely make the ozone hole larger in the coming years, scientists believe.

