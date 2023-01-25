Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s fatal Challenger launch still echoes through the agency today

Submit on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 06:11

While on leave in January 1986, NASA administrator James Beggs turned on the television and spotted icicles on Challenger’s launch tower. A day later, seven astronauts lost their lives.

Related posts:

  1. ULA Successfully Launches First EELV Atlas 5
  2. Motorized Satellite Dish: For Enhanced Television Experience
  3. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory: New view of the universe
  4. Naval Academy’s NASA-inspired uniforms extend Army-Navy Game’s space history

This entry was posted on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy