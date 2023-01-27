Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

James Webb Space Telescope discovers water ice at ringed asteroid Chariklo ‘by remarkable luck’

Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2023 18:11

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers observe a stellar occultation and discover the first clear evidence for water ice in the Chariklo system.

Related posts:

  1. Microsat Readies To Launch Tacsat-2 In December
  2. SpaceX delays next Starlink satellite fleet launch due to rocket ‘recovery issue’
  3. The Paschal full moon of 2021 rises tonight to make way for Easter
  4. Space Perspective to launch balloon-borne tourist flights from ‘marine spaceport’

This entry was posted on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy