James Webb Space Telescope discovers water ice at ringed asteroid Chariklo ‘by remarkable luck’
Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2023 18:11
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers observe a stellar occultation and discover the first clear evidence for water ice in the Chariklo system.
