Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA ‘Day of Remembrance’ marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia tragedy

Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2023 02:11

Twenty years ago, seven astronauts were returning home when they were lost on space shuttle Columbia. Like 19 others, the STS-107 crew made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of space exploration.

Related posts:

  1. EchoStar Reports Boosted Revenues As Dish Network Adds Subscribers
  2. HD Satellite TV – What a Beautiful Choice
  3. Ten Advantages to Satellite TV Over Regular TV Programming
  4. DARPA is exploring ways to build big things in space

This entry was posted on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy