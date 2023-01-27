NASA ‘Day of Remembrance’ marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia tragedy
Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2023 02:11
Twenty years ago, seven astronauts were returning home when they were lost on space shuttle Columbia. Like 19 others, the STS-107 crew made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of space exploration.
