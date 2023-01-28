NASA astronaut Sally Ride statue to be unveiled in Los Angeles on July 4
The first U.S. woman in space will be honored with a monument outside the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum. The same team made another Ride statue in 2022.
