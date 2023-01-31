NASA Artemis 2 moon-bound astronaut rumors name American, Canadian candidates: report
Submit on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 02:11
While two names are cited repeatedly as top candidates for Artemis 2, a four-person moon mission, no official confirmation will come until at least late spring.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.