DARPA’s hypersonic HAWC completes final flight test at over Mach 5
Submit on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 02:11
DARPA announced the end of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) program with a final successful test flight that reached speeds over Mach 5 and flew for more than 300 nautical miles.
