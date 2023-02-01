Satellite News

DARPA’s hypersonic HAWC completes final flight test at over Mach 5

DARPA announced the end of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) program with a final successful test flight that reached speeds over Mach 5 and flew for more than 300 nautical miles.

