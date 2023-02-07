Satellite News

Turkey earthquake prompts United Nations to activate emergency satellite mapping

Submit on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 03:11

The United Nations Satellite Centre has activated its emergency mapping service following a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria to provide imagery that aids in disaster relief.

