Turkey earthquake prompts United Nations to activate emergency satellite mapping
Submit on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 03:11
The United Nations Satellite Centre has activated its emergency mapping service following a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria to provide imagery that aids in disaster relief.
