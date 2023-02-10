Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Arctic squirrel research may teach NASA astronauts how to hibernate on deep space missions

Submit on Friday, February 10th, 2023 20:11

Researchers are studying hibernating Arctic squirrels in order to harness the benefits of this natural state to protect astronauts on long-duration space missions.

Related posts:

  1. Watch live tonight: Astronauts launch to the International Space Station at 1:45 am ET
  2. Potentially habitable exoplanet candidate spotted around Alpha Centauri A in Earth’s backyard
  3. Black hole is ‘burping out’ a ‘spaghettified’ star it devoured years ago
  4. Dazzling Hubble Space Telescope image shows millions of stars glittering like jewels

This entry was posted on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy