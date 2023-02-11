Turkey earthquake opened 190-mile-long fissure, satellite images show
Two enormous cracks in Earth’s crust opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after two powerful earthquakes shook the region on Monday (Feb. 6), killing over 20,000 people.
