Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Russia releases 1st images of damage to leaky Soyuz spacecraft (photos)

Submit on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 06:11

On Monday (Feb. 13), the Russian space agency Roscosmos released the first public images of a radiator leak aboard a Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station.

Related posts:

  1. Satellite TV Excited About New PBS Website
  2. New Igloo coolers feature NASA emblems and space shuttle graphics
  3. ‘Atmospheric river’ hits US West Coast with rain and snow as satellites watch from space
  4. James Webb Space Telescope captures chaotic cosmic collision

This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy