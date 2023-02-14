Russia releases 1st images of damage to leaky Soyuz spacecraft (photos)
Submit on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023 06:11
On Monday (Feb. 13), the Russian space agency Roscosmos released the first public images of a radiator leak aboard a Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station.
