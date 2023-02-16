Satellite News

Comet C/2022 A2 (Pan-STARRS) passes close by the sun this weekend

The comet C/2022 A2 (Pan-STARRS) will reach perihelion, or the closest point to the sun in its orbit, on Sunday, Feb. 18. The comet will be visible from Earth at dawn and dusk.

