Comet C/2022 A2 (Pan-STARRS) passes close by the sun this weekend
Submit on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 04:12
The comet C/2022 A2 (Pan-STARRS) will reach perihelion, or the closest point to the sun in its orbit, on Sunday, Feb. 18. The comet will be visible from Earth at dawn and dusk.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS.