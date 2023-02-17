Satellite News

3 mystery objects shot down by US likely weren’t spy craft, Biden says

The three mysterious objects shot down recently by U.S. fighter jets were likely research or recreation objects lofted by private companies or academic institutions, President Joe Biden said.

