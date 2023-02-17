3 mystery objects shot down by US likely weren’t spy craft, Biden says
Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2023 04:12
The three mysterious objects shot down recently by U.S. fighter jets were likely research or recreation objects lofted by private companies or academic institutions, President Joe Biden said.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 17th, 2023 at 4:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.