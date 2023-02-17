NASA names moon mountain after Black mathematician and ‘Hidden Figure’ Melba Mouton
Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2023 02:11
Melba Mouton worked during the era of “Hidden Figures” at NASA. The newly named Mons Mouton overlooks an area that will also be targeted by an ice-hunting rover in 2024 or so.
This entry was posted on Friday, February 17th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.