NASA names moon mountain after Black mathematician and ‘Hidden Figure’ Melba Mouton

Submit on Friday, February 17th, 2023 02:11

Melba Mouton worked during the era of “Hidden Figures” at NASA. The newly named Mons Mouton overlooks an area that will also be targeted by an ice-hunting rover in 2024 or so.

