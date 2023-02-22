Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Watch Russia launch replacement Soyuz to International Space Station on Thursday (Feb. 23)

Crewmembers on the International Space Station are awaiting the fresh spacecraft, which will replace a leaky Soyuz currently docked with the orbiting complex.

