Watch Russia launch replacement Soyuz to International Space Station on Thursday (Feb. 23)
Submit on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 18:12
Crewmembers on the International Space Station are awaiting the fresh spacecraft, which will replace a leaky Soyuz currently docked with the orbiting complex.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.