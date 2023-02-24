Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Newly discovered type of salt could explain the mystery of Europa’s ice cracks

Jupiter’s moon Europa is crisscrossed with red streaks that have chemical compositions like nothing on Earth. The discovery of a new type of salt ice may finally solve this mystery.

