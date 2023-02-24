Newly discovered type of salt could explain the mystery of Europa’s ice cracks
Jupiter’s moon Europa is crisscrossed with red streaks that have chemical compositions like nothing on Earth. The discovery of a new type of salt ice may finally solve this mystery.
