Retro 51 pen embodies NASA’s first and fallen space shuttle Columbia
Submit on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 18:11
The space shuttle Columbia is the inspiration for a limited edition Retro 51 pen that can help launch a new generation of explorers by raising funds for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation.
