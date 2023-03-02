SpaceX ‘go’ to launch Crew-6 astronauts for NASA on March 2 after rocket review
Submit on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 00:11
After SpaceX scrubbed its Crew-6 astronaut launch for NASA Monday (Feb. 27) due to an ignition-fluid issue, a meeting with NASA cleared the mission for a new attempt on Thursday, March 2.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.