Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

HOLD FOR WEDS AM: Watch Relativity Space launch Terran 1, world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket, on debut flight today

Submit on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 18:11

Relativity Space’s Terran 1 rocket, the world’s first 3D-printed launcher, will fly for the first time today (March 8), and you can watch the action live.

Related posts:

  1. Boeing targets a March 25 launch for next Starliner test flight for NASA
  2. NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance is in the home stretch of its journey to Red Planet
  3. International Observe the Moon Night 2022: Don’t miss these livestreams and events on Saturday (Oct. 1)
  4. Watch SpaceX launch 52 more Starlink satellites, land rocket tonight

This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy