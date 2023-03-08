HOLD FOR WEDS AM: Watch Relativity Space launch Terran 1, world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket, on debut flight today
Submit on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 18:11
Relativity Space’s Terran 1 rocket, the world’s first 3D-printed launcher, will fly for the first time today (March 8), and you can watch the action live.
