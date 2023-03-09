NASA chief to give ‘State of NASA’ address today. Here’s how to watch it live.
Submit on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 20:11
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will give his annual ‘State of NASA’ address, an update about the agency’s plans and achievements, on Thursday (March 9) at 3 p.m. ET.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.