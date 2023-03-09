Relativity Space scrubs debut launch attempt of world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket after abort
Submit on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 05:11
The space startup Relativity Space called off the first-ever flight of its new 3D-printed rocket on Wednesday (March 8) after a last-minute abort and temperature issues during the countdown.
This entry was posted on Thursday, March 9th, 2023 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.