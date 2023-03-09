Satellite News

Relativity Space scrubs debut launch attempt of world’s 1st 3D-printed rocket after abort

The space startup Relativity Space called off the first-ever flight of its new 3D-printed rocket on Wednesday (March 8) after a last-minute abort and temperature issues during the countdown.

