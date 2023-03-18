Watch the moon meet up with Saturn in the pre-dawn sky tonight
The moon meets up with Saturn early on Sunday (March 19) with the two celestial objects in conjunction. The arrangement will be only visible in the early morning pre-dawn hours, so plan accordingly.
