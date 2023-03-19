Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Women’s History Month: Retired NASA astronaut Janet Kavandi brings inclusion to Sierra Space missions

Submit on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 17:11

Spacewalks and radiation limits were limiting career opportunities for NASA women astronauts. Janet Kavandi pushed back those barriers but says more work is needed.

Related posts:

  1. Bond With Your Family With Satellite TV
  2. How Does an IPTV Service Work?
  3. On This Day in Space! March 31, 1962: NASA approves Gemini spacecraft design
  4. Astronomers spot small space rock just hours before it drops meteorites over Canada

This entry was posted on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy