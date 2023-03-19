Women’s History Month: Retired NASA astronaut Janet Kavandi brings inclusion to Sierra Space missions
Submit on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 17:11
Spacewalks and radiation limits were limiting career opportunities for NASA women astronauts. Janet Kavandi pushed back those barriers but says more work is needed.
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 19th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.