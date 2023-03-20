Monster black hole may have killed this galaxy’s star-forming power, James Webb Telescope reveals
New James Webb Space Telescope observations reveal that the galaxy GS-9209 had its star-forming power abruptly “quenched” by mysterious forces after millions of years of productivity.
